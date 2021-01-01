CBS Television Stations consists of 28 CBS-owned stations in 17 major U.S. markets, as well as the stations’ digital properties. The portfolio of stations includes 15 that are part of the CBS Television Network, eight affiliates of The CW Network, three independent stations and two MyNetworkTV affiliates.

The station group’s properties also include CBSN Local, a joint initiative with CBS Interactive that features direct-to-consumer streaming news services in the markets where the Company has local news organizations. CBS Television Stations’ premium local content is also distributed to consumers by the group’s websites and mobile applications.

KPIX 5 is looking for a smart, experienced assignment editor to take the lead on breaking news and breaking stories no one else is telling. Monitoring scanners, answering phone calls, coordinating logistics, and aggressively dispatching crews to breaking news are the prerequisites for the position. The ideal candidate must be competitive with a will to win and a proven track record of developing contacts, thinking creatively, and delving deeper into the news of the day. Enterprising stories will be critical daily responsibility. Members of our Assignment Desk are content generators and will create content for our platforms as assigned.

Basic Qualifications:

• Previous experience as an Assignment Editor preferred.

• A college degree in Journalism or Communications or related field preferred.

• Knowledge of Bay Area required.

• Exceptional organizational skills, ability to reason and make informed decisions under deadline pressure.

• Ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously.

• Must have the ability to operate a desktop computer and the ability to use the I-News computer system and other computer systems as assigned.

• Familiar with all newsroom dart functions, including digital platforms and use of social media tools.

• Must be available to work mornings, nights weekends and holidays.

Physical Demands:

Must be able to operate keyboard with accuracy and speed, and have a valid driver's license in order to work at breaking news locations if needed. Must be able to sit for long periods of time.

ViacomCBS is an equal opportunity employer (EOE) including disability/vet.

At ViacomCBS, the spirit of inclusion feeds into everything that we do, on-screen and off. From the programming and movies we create to employee benefits/programs and social impact outreach initiatives, we believe that opportunity, access, resources and rewards should be available to and for the benefit of all. ViacomCBS is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace and is an affirmative action employer. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, creed, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship status, marital status, disability, gender identity, gender expression, and Veteran status.

If you are a qualified individual with a disability or a disabled veteran, you may request a reasonable accommodation if you are unable or limited in your ability to use or access. https://www.viacomcbs.com/careers as a result of your disability. You can request reasonable accommodations by calling 212.846.5500 or by sending an email to viacomaccommodations@viacom.com. Only messages left for this purpose will be returned.