CBS Television Stations consists of 28 CBS-owned stations in 17 major U.S. markets, as well as the stations’ digital properties. The portfolio of stations includes 15 that are part of the CBS Television Network, eight affiliates of The CW Network, three independent stations and two MyNetworkTV affiliates.

The station group’s properties also include CBSN Local, a joint initiative with CBS Interactive that features direct-to-consumer streaming news services in the markets where the Company has local news organizations. CBS Television Stations’ premium local content is also distributed to consumers by the group’s websites and mobile applications.

Overview and Responsibilities:

• Work in partnership with the IT Manager and other BO&E staff to implement and maintain the IT related infrastructure of the station.

• Act as the key facilitator in assessing and resolving technical and operational issues; leading ongoing support and troubleshooting both in-house and remotely.

• Perform Windows/Linux/OSX Updates and Patching as well as proactive maintenance.

• Perform data backups, retention and restores Maintain and update existing systems and network documentation.

• Identify and suggest possible improvements on procedures.

• Help with office cable management and server room organizational management.

• Assist with general office duties including desk relocation and office hardware assembly.

• Provide and coordinate support for Printers/Faxes/Copiers.

• Perform configuration and troubleshooting of networking devices. This includes, but is not limited to CLI-based device IP setup, firewall troubleshooting, VLAN and subnet configuration issues, identifying network routing problems, and multicast related issues

Basic Qualifications:

• High School diploma or equivalent; Bachelor's degree preferred.

• Minimum 2 years working in an IT support capacity.

• Knowledge of Windows desktop (Win 7-10), Linux (Redhat, CentOS and Ubuntu) and server (2008-2016) OS required.

• Knowledge of VxRails, MS Hyper-V, Active Directory, anti-virus software, file share server management, VOIP systems.

• Working knowledge of networking and network administration such as IP addressing, DNS, DHCP, etc.

• Proficient in general computer skills (MS Office, PDF, Visio, Access, web browsers, etc).

Physical Requirements:

• Ability to occasionally work a flexible schedule that will require some evenings and weekends as needed.

• Upbeat, dependable, adaptable individual. Ability to lid up to 50 lbs

