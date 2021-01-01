CBS Television Stations consists of 28 CBS-owned stations in 17 major U.S. markets, as well as the stations’ digital properties. The portfolio of stations includes 15 that are part of the CBS Television Network, eight affiliates of The CW Network, three independent stations and two MyNetworkTV affiliates.

The station group’s properties also include CBSN Local, a joint initiative with CBS Interactive that features direct-to-consumer streaming news services in the markets where the Company has local news organizations. CBS Television Stations’ premium local content is also distributed to consumers by the group’s websites and mobile applications.

KPIX-TV, a San Francisco television station owned and operated by VIACOMCBS, is looking to hire a broadcast news reporter! The ideal candidate will be an experienced journalist who will dig beyond the events of the day to generate unique content to support the station’s “Expect More” brand. This is a tremendous opportunity for someone who lives and breathes news!

Responsibilities and duties:

Reporters will research and generate enterprise story ideas every day. They must be able to shoot, write, and edit their own packages. Photographers are sometimes assigned to reporters based on complexity of story, or to shoot the live shot as needed. Reporters also generate digital content, including webscripts of their broadcast stories. They are also regularly engage on social media to build their brand beyond broadcast.

Qualifications and skills:

College degree and two years reporting experience at a commercial television station. The successful candidate will perform well in a fast-paced environment. Candidate should have strong written and verbal communication skills and proven ability to perform energetic, compelling liveshots. Please include links to examples.

Salary and benefits:

Salary is competitive. KPIX Reporters are members of AFTRA, which provides medical and retirement benefits.

ViacomCBS is an equal opportunity employer (EOE) including disability/vet.

At ViacomCBS, the spirit of inclusion feeds into everything that we do, on-screen and off. From the programming and movies we create to employee benefits/programs and social impact outreach initiatives, we believe that opportunity, access, resources and rewards should be available to and for the benefit of all. ViacomCBS is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace and is an affirmative action employer. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, creed, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship status, marital status, disability, gender identity, gender expression, and Veteran status.

If you are a qualified individual with a disability or a disabled veteran, you may request a reasonable accommodation if you are unable or limited in your ability to use or access. https://www.viacomcbs.com/careers as a result of your disability. You can request reasonable accommodations by calling 212.846.5500 or by sending an email to viacomaccommodations@viacom.com. Only messages left for this purpose will be returned.