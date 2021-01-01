CBS Television Stations consists of 28 CBS-owned stations in 17 major U.S. markets, as well as the stations’ digital properties. The portfolio of stations includes 15 that are part of the CBS Television Network, eight affiliates of The CW Network, three independent stations and two MyNetworkTV affiliates.

The station group’s properties also include CBSN Local, a joint initiative with CBS Interactive that features direct-to-consumer streaming news services in the markets where the Company has local news organizations. CBS Television Stations’ premium local content is also distributed to consumers by the group’s websites and mobile applications.

Assist the CBS Television Stations Local Sales team with servicing accounts and perform administrative functions.



Overview and Responsibilities:

• Accurately enter TV and digital sales orders and contracts into the sales system, WideOrbit. Monitor accounts which include processing makegoods, performing post ratings analysis and fulfilling client requests.

• Coordinate all information, schedule and client research for Account Executives.

• File and maintain all appropriate paperwork related to sales orders.

• Coordinate and prepare materials for sales decks presented to clients and media departments of advertising agencies.

• Pre and post-sale project management duties: build marketing materials and research pieces for various sales initiatives.

• Perform administrative tasks (e.g. heavy phone coverage and data entry)

• Assigned special projects as needed by Account Executives, Sales Managers and the Sales Assistant Supervisor.

Basic Qualifications:

• Bachelor's degree is highly preferred.

• Prior experience as a sales assistant in a media-related field with knowledge of WideOrbit and Strata a plus.

• Excellent interpersonal, communication, organization and multi-tasking skills.

• Ability to perform tasks with high attention to detail and accuracy.

• Proficiency in MS Office and ability to learn new software systems.

Physical Demands:

· Must be able to sit at desk and operate a keyboard for an extended period.





